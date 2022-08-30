Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) dropped 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.26 and last traded at $4.31. Approximately 23,736 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,551,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HLX has been the topic of several research reports. Capital One Financial increased their target price on Helix Energy Solutions Group to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Helix Energy Solutions Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.49 and a 200 day moving average of $4.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 17.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,420,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,732,000 after purchasing an additional 345,052 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,199,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,094,000 after purchasing an additional 579,466 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 6.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,877,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,422,000 after purchasing an additional 472,058 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 5.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,729,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,947,000 after purchasing an additional 408,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 12.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,200,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,418,000 after purchasing an additional 794,783 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

Featured Articles

