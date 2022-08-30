Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Short Interest Up 18.4% in August

Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800,000 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the July 31st total of 6,590,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Hello Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 3,968.3% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,126 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Hello Group in the first quarter valued at $32,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Hello Group by 49.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Hello Group in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hello Group by 57.0% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,871 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Hello Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MOMO has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut Hello Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Hello Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on Hello Group from $8.10 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Hello Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, China Renaissance upgraded Hello Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

Hello Group Price Performance

Shares of MOMO stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.85. 1,384,073 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,883,967. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.77 and a 200 day moving average of $5.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Hello Group has a 52-week low of $4.14 and a 52-week high of $13.99. The company has a market cap of $767.14 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.14.

Hello Group (NASDAQ:MOMO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The information services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Hello Group had a negative net margin of 21.82% and a negative return on equity of 24.64%. Hello Group’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hello Group will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hello Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke, and user participated reality shows.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hello Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hello Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.