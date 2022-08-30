Henry Turcan Sells 80,158 Shares of Nanoco Group plc (LON:NANO) Stock

Nanoco Group plc (LON:NANO – Get Rating) insider Henry Turcan sold 80,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.51), for a total value of £33,666.36 ($40,679.51).

Henry Turcan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nanoco Group alerts:

On Wednesday, August 24th, Henry Turcan sold 276,506 shares of Nanoco Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.52), for a total value of £118,897.58 ($143,665.51).

On Friday, August 19th, Henry Turcan sold 334,557 shares of Nanoco Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.57), for a total value of £157,241.79 ($189,997.33).

On Monday, August 22nd, Henry Turcan sold 282,350 shares of Nanoco Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.51), for a total value of £118,587 ($143,290.24).

On Wednesday, August 17th, Henry Turcan sold 1,001,153 shares of Nanoco Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.57), for a total value of £470,541.91 ($568,562.00).

On Monday, July 11th, Henry Turcan sold 5,000,000 shares of Nanoco Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 34 ($0.41), for a total value of £1,700,000 ($2,054,132.43).

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Henry Turcan bought 13,306 shares of Nanoco Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 36 ($0.43) per share, with a total value of £4,790.16 ($5,788.01).

On Monday, June 20th, Henry Turcan acquired 47,000 shares of Nanoco Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 37 ($0.45) per share, with a total value of £17,390 ($21,012.57).

On Friday, June 17th, Henry Turcan sold 2,768,626 shares of Nanoco Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 41 ($0.50), for a total value of £1,135,136.66 ($1,371,600.60).

Nanoco Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Nanoco Group stock traded up GBX 0.06 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 42.06 ($0.51). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,223,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,320. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 38.47 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 31.93. The company has a market cap of £135.62 million and a PE ratio of -30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 300.07, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Nanoco Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 16.05 ($0.19) and a 52-week high of GBX 49.23 ($0.59).

Nanoco Group Company Profile

Nanoco Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and licensing of novel nanomaterials for use in various commercial applications. The company offers CFQD quantum dots which are fluorescent semiconductor nanoparticles for OLED and µLED colour conversion, QD-EL, and security tagging applications; CFQD fine color films; HEATWAVE quantum dots for use in the sensor industry applications; and VIVODOTS nanoparticles for medical and veterinary applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nanoco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanoco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.