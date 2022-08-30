Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $12.39

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$12.39 and last traded at C$12.59, with a volume of 9385 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HRX shares. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$20.50 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Get Héroux-Devtek alerts:

Héroux-Devtek Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.83 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.19, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$431.03 million and a P/E ratio of 17.53.

About Héroux-Devtek

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company also assembles and installs aircraft components at customer assembly lines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Héroux-Devtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Héroux-Devtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.