HEX (HEX) Price Tops $0.0422

HEX (HEX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 29th. During the last week, HEX has traded down 13.6% against the dollar. One HEX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0422 or 0.00000208 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HEX has a total market cap of $7.31 billion and $16.22 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Quant (QNT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $100.57 or 0.00496210 BTC.
- Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000183 BTC.
- MXC (MXC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000581 BTC.
- DXdao (DXD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $378.86 or 0.01869321 BTC.
- Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001758 BTC.
- Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005587 BTC.
- Shardus (ULT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000720 BTC.
- TouchCon (TOC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000145 BTC.
- Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.
About HEX
HEX is a coin. Its genesis date was December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 coins and its circulating supply is 173,411,074,413 coins. HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HEX is hex.win. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/HEXcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling HEX
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEX using one of the exchanges listed above.
