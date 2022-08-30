High Performance Blockchain (HPB) Tops 1-Day Volume of $158,153.00

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Over the last week, High Performance Blockchain has traded 7% lower against the dollar. One High Performance Blockchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0159 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. High Performance Blockchain has a total market cap of $1.16 million and $158,153.00 worth of High Performance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

High Performance Blockchain Profile

HPB is a coin. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. High Performance Blockchain’s total supply is 101,119,950 coins and its circulating supply is 73,069,950 coins. The official website for High Performance Blockchain is www.gxn.io. The Reddit community for High Performance Blockchain is /r/HPBTrader. High Performance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @HPB_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here.

High Performance Blockchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “High Performance Blockchain (HPB) is a permissionless blockchain architecture that combines HPB's customized hardware Blockchain Offload Engine (BOE), with high-performance blockchain software, enabling unrivaled scalability. “

