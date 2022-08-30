Hina Inu (HINA) One Day Volume Hits $12,616.00

Hina Inu (HINA) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. Hina Inu has a total market capitalization of $597,657.68 and $12,616.00 worth of Hina Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hina Inu coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Hina Inu has traded 37.3% lower against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005068 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001641 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002255 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.57 or 0.00839084 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Hina Inu Profile
Hina Inu’s official Twitter account is @HINAINU2.
Buying and Selling Hina Inu
Receive News & Updates for Hina Inu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hina Inu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.