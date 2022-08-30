HM Payson & Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

HM Payson & Co. cut its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $710,595,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Truist Financial by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,788,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $668,383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,889,702 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Truist Financial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,687,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,728,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,751 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Truist Financial by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,347,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $957,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,604,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $544,548,000 after acquiring an additional 912,440 shares during the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TFC traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,837,389. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.84. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $44.68 and a twelve month high of $68.95. The company has a market cap of $63.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Truist Financial Increases Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial to $52.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Truist Financial to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.39.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.