HM Payson & Co. Grows Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 566 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on MO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays lowered Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MO traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $45.38. 73,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,020,479. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.40. The company has a market cap of $81.72 billion, a PE ratio of 47.12, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.62.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.29%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 371.13%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

