HM Payson & Co. Has $1.22 Million Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

HM Payson & Co. reduced its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 9.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,062,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,549,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,889 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 4.1% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,334,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $906,608,000 after purchasing an additional 490,883 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,967,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $722,327,000 after purchasing an additional 179,445 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,574,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $692,609,000 after purchasing an additional 784,566 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 38.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,426,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $472,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,499 shares during the period. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on DD. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $57.44. The stock had a trading volume of 28,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,607,572. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.96 and a 200 day moving average of $65.76. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.56 and a twelve month high of $85.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.42.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.26%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.