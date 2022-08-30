HM Payson & Co. Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

HM Payson & Co. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 235.3% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

EEM traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,284,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,246,726. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.05 and a one year high of $53.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.87 and a 200-day moving average of $42.25.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

