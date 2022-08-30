HM Payson & Co. Sells 1,509 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

HM Payson & Co. trimmed its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 621.6% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 373,812 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,802,000 after purchasing an additional 322,008 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,985 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,015 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 28,683 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after buying an additional 5,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,379 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 5,892 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.74.

Insider Activity

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

In other news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $535,194.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,426,174.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FIS traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.20. The company had a trading volume of 45,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,684,755. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.00 and a twelve month high of $130.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $56.66 billion, a PE ratio of 67.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 136.23%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

