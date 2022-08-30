Hoge Finance Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (HOGE)

Hoge Finance (HOGE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 30th. Over the last week, Hoge Finance has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. One Hoge Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hoge Finance has a market capitalization of $22.68 million and $28,966.00 worth of Hoge Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Hoge Finance

HOGE is a coin. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2021. Hoge Finance’s total supply is 398,806,755,522 coins and its circulating supply is 402,276,464,812 coins. Hoge Finance’s official Twitter account is @hogefinance.

Hoge Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HOGE is a deflationary currency. There will never be more HOGE in circulation than there is now. Every time a transaction takes place with HOGE, 1% of that transaction is removed or “burned” from the total supply. This increases the scarcity of every HOGE in circulation. Additionally, another 1% is distributed among every HOGE holder. What this means is that every time HOGE is used, the value of the remaining HOGE in circulation is increased by simultaneously decreasing the supply (deflation), while also distributing HOGE to everyone using the token. As a result, every single HOGE holder has an incentive to spread the use of HOGE as much as possible. As more transactions take place in the network, the individual net-worth of all who own a piece of the network increases as well. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoge Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hoge Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hoge Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

