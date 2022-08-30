Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Shares Acquired by FJ Capital Management LLC

FJ Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 634,422 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Home Bancorp comprises approximately 2.2% of FJ Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. FJ Capital Management LLC owned about 7.60% of Home Bancorp worth $25,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Home Bancorp by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,469 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,804,000 after acquiring an additional 4,890 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,076,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Home Bancorp by 20.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 50,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 8,561 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Home Bancorp by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 6,076 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in Home Bancorp by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 22,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. 39.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HBCP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Home Bancorp to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. DA Davidson upgraded Home Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on Home Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company.

In other news, Director Chris P. Rader bought 1,000 shares of Home Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.20 per share, with a total value of $40,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,181.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Home Bancorp stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $39.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,924. The company has a market capitalization of $331.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.74. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.16 and a 1 year high of $45.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.90.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $32.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.75 million. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 30.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.09%.

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

