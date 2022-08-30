Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Short Interest Update

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,700 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.28% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana at the end of the most recent quarter. 28.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Price Performance

Shares of HFBL stock remained flat at $20.14 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 107 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,170. The company has a market capitalization of $68.28 million, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.44. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a 12 month low of $17.65 and a 12 month high of $23.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.40.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Increases Dividend

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana ( NASDAQ:HFBL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.27 million during the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 21.46%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This is an increase from Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

About Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. The company accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

