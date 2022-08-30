HOPR Price Tops $0.0732 on Exchanges (HOPR)

HOPR (HOPR) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 29th. HOPR has a total market capitalization of $15.57 million and $647,929.00 worth of HOPR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HOPR coin can currently be bought for $0.0732 or 0.00000363 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HOPR has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004956 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001636 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.82 or 0.00821710 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

HOPR Coin Profile

HOPR’s genesis date was February 20th, 2021. HOPR’s total supply is 249,235,880 coins and its circulating supply is 212,755,995 coins. The Reddit community for HOPR is https://reddit.com/r/HOPR and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HOPR’s official Twitter account is @hoprnet.

HOPR Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HOPR is designed to provide essential and compliant network-level metadata privacy for everyone. HOPR is an open incentivized mixnet that enables privacy-preserving point-to-point data exchange. “

