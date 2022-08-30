Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $58.88

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $58.88 and last traded at $59.34, with a volume of 54123 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HZNP has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $137.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.22.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Down 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.29). Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $876.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total value of $2,308,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,826 shares in the company, valued at $40,244,172.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $400,464.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,811,260.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total value of $2,308,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,244,172.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,784 shares of company stock worth $2,788,633. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Horizon Therapeutics Public

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter valued at approximately $744,453,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,526,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3,782.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,656,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $178,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,010 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1,492.5% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,406,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $152,084,000 after buying an additional 1,318,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 922.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,123,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,177,000 after buying an additional 1,013,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

Further Reading

