HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Acquired by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 478 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in HubSpot by 141.2% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 63.9% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in HubSpot by 114.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its position in HubSpot by 240.0% in the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,630,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,630,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.18, for a total transaction of $2,551,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 684,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,578,573.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,004,730 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUBS traded up $3.58 on Tuesday, reaching $336.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,506. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $326.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $382.87. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $257.21 and a 52-week high of $866.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.97 and a beta of 1.61.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.16). HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $421.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUBS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their target price on HubSpot from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on HubSpot from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on HubSpot from $700.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on HubSpot from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on HubSpot from $350.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $546.60.

About HubSpot

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.