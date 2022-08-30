Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the July 31st total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ HBANM traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.28. 8,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,779. Huntington Bancshares has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $26.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.51.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

