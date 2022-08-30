HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) Short Interest Update

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the July 31st total of 2,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 544,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

HUTCHMED Stock Performance

HCM traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.38. The stock had a trading volume of 163,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,936. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.19. HUTCHMED has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $42.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HCM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of HUTCHMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of HUTCHMED from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HUTCHMED

HUTCHMED Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of HUTCHMED during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 270.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 429.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 9,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,381 shares during the period. abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of HUTCHMED during the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of HUTCHMED during the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. 27.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

