HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) Short Interest Update

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the July 31st total of 2,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 544,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.
HCM traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.38. The stock had a trading volume of 163,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,936. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.19. HUTCHMED has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $42.93.
HCM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of HUTCHMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of HUTCHMED from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th.
HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.
