HyperDAO (HDAO) Tops One Day Volume of $94,083.00

HyperDAO (HDAO) traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. During the last seven days, HyperDAO has traded 18.2% lower against the US dollar. HyperDAO has a market capitalization of $19.55 million and $94,083.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperDAO coin can now be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HyperDAO Coin Profile

HyperDAO (HDAO) is a coin. It was first traded on November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,400,000,000 coins. HyperDAO’s official website is www.hyperdao.com. HyperDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@hdao. HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HyperDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

