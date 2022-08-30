Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSE:HY)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.322 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has increased its dividend by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a payout ratio of 54.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NYSE HY opened at $30.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.19 and its 200 day moving average is $34.48. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $60.35.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling ( NYSE:HY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $895.40 million during the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a negative net margin of 6.81% and a negative return on equity of 46.64%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 989,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,877,000 after acquiring an additional 225,115 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 1.6% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 18.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,492,000 after purchasing an additional 26,097 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 60.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 135,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,374,000 after purchasing an additional 50,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the second quarter valued at $1,556,000. 43.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

