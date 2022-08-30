ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Shares Gap Up to $21.47

Shares of ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.47, but opened at $22.28. ICICI Bank shares last traded at $22.22, with a volume of 75,493 shares trading hands.

ICICI Bank Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

ICICI Bank Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. ICICI Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ICICI Bank

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ICICI Bank by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in ICICI Bank by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 254,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after acquiring an additional 25,459 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,715,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,481,000 after purchasing an additional 495,826 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICICI Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.14% of the company’s stock.

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life insurance, General insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

