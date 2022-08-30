ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Shares Gap Up to $21.47

Shares of ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.47, but opened at $22.28. ICICI Bank shares last traded at $22.22, with a volume of 75,493 shares trading hands.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.59%. ICICI Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.34%.
ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life insurance, General insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.
