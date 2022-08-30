IDEX Price Hits $0.0667 on Major Exchanges (IDEX)

IDEX (IDEX) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 30th. In the last seven days, IDEX has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. IDEX has a market cap of $44.90 million and approximately $8.07 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IDEX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0667 or 0.00000334 BTC on popular exchanges.

IDEX Profile

IDEX is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 673,170,047 coins. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IDEX is idex.market. The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling IDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

