iEnergizer (LON:IBPO) Trading 0.1% Higher

iEnergizer Limited (LON:IBPO – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 420 ($5.07) and last traded at GBX 415.50 ($5.02). 2,820 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 38,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 415 ($5.01).

iEnergizer Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 464.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 415.03. The company has a market capitalization of £789.99 million and a PE ratio of 1,298.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.01, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.11.

iEnergizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of GBX 13.80 ($0.17) per share. This is an increase from iEnergizer’s previous dividend of $8.12. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. iEnergizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.11%.

iEnergizer Company Profile

iEnergizer Limited provides business process outsourcing (BPO) and content transformation services in the United Kingdom, India, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Business Process Outsourcing and Content Delivery segments. It offers a suite of content and publishing process outsourcing, and customer management services, including transaction processing, customer acquisition, customer care, technical support, billing and collections, dispute handling, off the shelf courseware, KYC services, and market research and analytics through various platforms, such as voice-inbound and outbound, back-office support, online chat, mail room, and other business support services.

