Ignis Price Reaches $0.0053 on Major Exchanges (IGNIS)

Ignis (IGNIS) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. Over the last seven days, Ignis has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Ignis coin can now be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. Ignis has a total market capitalization of $4.04 million and $62,685.00 worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004947 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001646 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002223 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.95 or 0.00820841 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Ignis
Ignis launched on August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 coins and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 coins. The Reddit community for Ignis is /r/Ignis. Ignis’ official website is www.ardorplatform.org/ignis%E2%80%94first-childchain. Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Ignis
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ignis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Ignis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ignis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.