II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.77-$0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-$1.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.02 billion.

II-VI Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ IIVI traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.92. 22,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,919,872. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.84 and a 200 day moving average of $60.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. II-VI has a 1 year low of $45.78 and a 1 year high of $75.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.45.

Get II-VI alerts:

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. II-VI had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that II-VI will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of II-VI

A number of brokerages have commented on IIVI. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on II-VI to $58.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of II-VI from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of II-VI from $65.00 to $47.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of II-VI from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of II-VI from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.63.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in II-VI stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,773 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in II-VI were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About II-VI

(Get Rating)

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, optoelectronic components, and devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment provides optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers, fiber-lasers, and direct diode lasers for materials processing applications; infrared optical components and high-precision optical assemblies for aerospace and defense, medical, and commercial laser imaging applications; semiconductor lasers and detectors for optical interconnects and sensing applications; engineered materials for thermoelectric, ceramics, and silicon carbide various applications; and compound semiconductor epitaxial wafers for applications in optical and wireless communication.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.