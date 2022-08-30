Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Stock Position Trimmed by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,545 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Illumina makes up approximately 1.3% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $12,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Illumina by 2.1% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,907,058 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,304,926,000 after purchasing an additional 426,521 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Illumina by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,604,609 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,371,337,000 after purchasing an additional 406,181 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Illumina by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,655,380 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $629,772,000 after purchasing an additional 189,030 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at about $532,645,000. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its position in Illumina by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,327,517 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $505,041,000 after purchasing an additional 10,872 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Stock Performance

ILMN stock traded down $4.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $205.87. 24,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,698,283. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $262.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $32.34 billion, a PE ratio of -3,502.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.15. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.45 and a 1 year high of $471.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Illumina from $306.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Illumina from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at $669,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total value of $53,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at $8,987,820.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

