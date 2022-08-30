Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Purchased by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 313.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 14,935 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INCY. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at $653,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Incyte by 96.8% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 47,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 9.2% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 11,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $130,015.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,702 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,567.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total transaction of $459,372.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,045.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $130,015.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,567.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Incyte stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.91. The stock had a trading volume of 15,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,033. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $61.91 and a 1 year high of $84.86.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.22. Incyte had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $911.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on INCY shares. Evercore ISI downgraded Incyte from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Incyte in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.92.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

