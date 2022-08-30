Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Shares Gap Up to $19.17

Shares of Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.17, but opened at $19.96. Inhibrx shares last traded at $18.50, with a volume of 1,626 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Inhibrx to $48.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Inhibrx in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

Inhibrx Trading Down 3.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 7.50, a current ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.88.

Insider Transactions at Inhibrx

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inhibrx

In related news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $433,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,491,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,091,638.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $686,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,515,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,192,045.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Brendan P. Eckelman sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $433,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,491,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,091,638.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 25.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Inhibrx by 154.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Inhibrx by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Inhibrx by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Inhibrx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Inhibrx in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inhibrx Company Profile

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

