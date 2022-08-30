Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,100 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the July 31st total of 97,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.7 days.

Innoviz Technologies Trading Up 22.9 %

Shares of Innoviz Technologies stock traded up $0.42 on Monday, hitting $2.26. 32,078 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,092. Innoviz Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $2.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innoviz Technologies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Innoviz Technologies stock. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZW – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,130 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Innoviz Technologies were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

