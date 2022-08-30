Insider Buying: Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC) Director Buys 625 Shares of Stock

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NYSE:NIC – Get Rating) Director Christopher J. Ghidorzi bought 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.18 per share, with a total value of $49,487.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,573.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nicolet Bankshares Price Performance

NYSE:NIC traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.50. 321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,801. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.34 and a twelve month high of $98.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.62.

Nicolet Bankshares (NYSE:NIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.04. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 26.38%. The business had revenue of $69.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.70 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial loans, including commercial, industrial, and business loans and lines of credit; commercial real estate loans; agricultural (AG) production and AG real estate loans; commercial real estate investment real estate loans; construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first lien and junior lien mortgages, home equity loans, lines of credit, and residential construction loans; and consumer loans.

