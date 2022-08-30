Insider Buying: The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) CEO Purchases 2,500 Shares of Stock

The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Get Rating) CEO Scott A. King bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.95 per share, for a total transaction of $64,875.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,936 shares in the company, valued at $673,039.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Gorman-Rupp Stock Performance
Gorman-Rupp stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.44. The stock had a trading volume of 105,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,011. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a 1 year low of $25.65 and a 1 year high of $47.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.68. The stock has a market cap of $689.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 0.64.
Gorman-Rupp Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Gorman-Rupp’s payout ratio is 80.95%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gorman-Rupp
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRC. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 208,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,269,000 after purchasing an additional 29,881 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gorman-Rupp in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 579,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,820,000 after purchasing an additional 60,124 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.
About Gorman-Rupp
The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.
