Insider Selling: Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) VP Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) VP Marc A. Began sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.95, for a total value of $127,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,040,170.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Abiomed Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Abiomed stock traded up $1.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $258.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,577. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.73 and a beta of 1.35. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.85 and a 1-year high of $379.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.72.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.19. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $277.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abiomed

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABMD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,911,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,626,831,000 after purchasing an additional 68,353 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Abiomed by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,592,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,649,511,000 after acquiring an additional 287,541 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Abiomed by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,086,770 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $516,496,000 after acquiring an additional 70,134 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Abiomed by 2.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,446,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $358,029,000 after acquiring an additional 32,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Abiomed by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,086,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $390,281,000 after acquiring an additional 106,551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABMD. StockNews.com cut Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Abiomed from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Abiomed from $410.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Abiomed Company Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

