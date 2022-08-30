Insider Selling: Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) EVP Sells 1,554 Shares of Stock

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $68,562.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,626.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Axos Financial Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AX traded down $0.65 on Monday, hitting $42.84. 130,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,026. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.11 and a 12 month high of $62.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 31.14%. The business had revenue of $192.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.82 million. Analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AX shares. Wedbush downgraded Axos Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Axos Financial to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Axos Financial from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Axos Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AX. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the second quarter worth $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 273.2% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the first quarter worth $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 605.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 75.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

