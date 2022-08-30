Insider Selling: Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) CEO Sells 3,844 Shares of Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 3,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total transaction of $232,677.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 197,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,954,735.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD traded down $3.58 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.59. 277,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,755. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.34. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 469.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 603.40 and a beta of 1.00. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $181.30.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $53.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 1.36%. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GSHD shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. William Blair downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 246.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter valued at about $84,000.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

