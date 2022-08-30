Insider Selling: MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Director Sells 109,876 Shares of Stock

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 109,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total transaction of $4,018,165.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,235,677 shares in the company, valued at $45,188,707.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Financial Lp Qvt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 29th, Financial Lp Qvt sold 133,385 shares of MP Materials stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total transaction of $4,792,523.05.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Financial Lp Qvt sold 184,231 shares of MP Materials stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $6,766,804.63.

On Monday, August 22nd, Financial Lp Qvt sold 23,600 shares of MP Materials stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $812,548.00.

On Wednesday, June 8th, Financial Lp Qvt sold 31,129 shares of MP Materials stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $1,266,639.01.

On Monday, June 6th, Financial Lp Qvt sold 144,190 shares of MP Materials stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total transaction of $5,822,392.20.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Financial Lp Qvt sold 81,640 shares of MP Materials stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $3,272,947.60.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Financial Lp Qvt sold 31,298 shares of MP Materials stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $1,258,492.58.

MP Materials Stock Performance

MP Materials stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $35.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,539,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,839,309. MP Materials Corp. has a 12 month low of $27.48 and a 12 month high of $60.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a quick ratio of 19.75, a current ratio of 20.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MP Materials

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. MP Materials had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 49.26%. The firm had revenue of $143.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 225,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,222,000 after purchasing an additional 79,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 719,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,702,000 after purchasing an additional 11,974 shares in the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MP Materials from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

