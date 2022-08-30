Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Receives $283.83 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $283.83.

Several research firms recently commented on INSP. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 231.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE INSP opened at $203.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.54 and a beta of 1.55. Inspire Medical Systems has a one year low of $142.74 and a one year high of $286.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $204.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.62.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $91.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.10 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. Analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

