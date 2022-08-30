Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.69-$0.73 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $374.00 million-$382.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $387.79 million. Integra LifeSciences also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.12-$3.20 EPS.

Integra LifeSciences Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ IART traded down $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.85. 6,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,512. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.67. Integra LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $47.84 and a twelve month high of $76.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IART shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Integra LifeSciences

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integra LifeSciences

In other Integra LifeSciences news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 1,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total transaction of $65,018.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,412.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Integra LifeSciences news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 1,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total transaction of $65,018.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,412.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Raymond G. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total transaction of $446,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,218.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,502 shares of company stock worth $586,404 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 142.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,852 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 167.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 92,910 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $5,189,000 after purchasing an additional 58,204 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 104.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 263,943 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $14,261,000 after purchasing an additional 135,062 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the second quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 26.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 259,104 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $13,999,000 after purchasing an additional 54,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

