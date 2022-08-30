Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,878 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital One Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 15,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.8% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 12,353 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,917 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.7% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 4.2% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intel Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.83.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.30. 1,091,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,127,512. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.43. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $32.81 and a 52-week high of $56.28. The company has a market cap of $132.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.62.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.26%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

