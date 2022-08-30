Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSF) Short Interest Down 14.6% in August

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 291,700 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the July 31st total of 341,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 324.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Intertek Group to a “hold” rating and set a $60.80 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $6,000.00 price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $5,640.00 price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

Intertek Group Stock Performance

IKTSF remained flat at $50.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.84. Intertek Group has a 1 year low of $50.26 and a 1 year high of $78.00.

Intertek Group Company Profile

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

