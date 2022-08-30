Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.59-$13.89 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $13.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.48 billion-$14.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.47 billion. Intuit also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.14-$1.20 EPS.

Intuit Stock Down 1.0 %

Intuit stock traded down $4.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $432.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,532. Intuit has a 52-week low of $339.36 and a 52-week high of $716.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.25, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $430.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $435.90.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 37.52%.

Several research firms have commented on INTU. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Intuit from $465.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $575.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total transaction of $698,762.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $788,157.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,268,263.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,157.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,902 shares of company stock valued at $16,251,640. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 833.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 24.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 37.6% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter valued at about $240,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Articles

