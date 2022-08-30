Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund (NYSEARCA:DBC – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 308,321 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 3,416,809 shares.The stock last traded at $26.15 and had previously closed at $27.02.

Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund Trading Down 2.9 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.70.

Get Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 15.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 12.8% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 3.7% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 13,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 1.9% during the second quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 26,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund by 5.8% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. 51.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund

Deutsche Bank is a leading global investment bank with a strong and profitable private clients franchise. A leader in Germany and Europe, the bank is continuously growing in North America, Asia and key emerging markets. Deutsche Bank offers unparalleled financial services in countries throughout the world.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB Commodity Index Tracking Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.