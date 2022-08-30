Invictus Hyperion Fund Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.21 Million (IHF)

Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) traded 21.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One Invictus Hyperion Fund coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0800 or 0.00000406 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded 24.4% higher against the US dollar. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a market capitalization of $9.21 million and $1,025.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CRYPTO:IHF) is a coin. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 115,465,568 coins and its circulating supply is 115,093,401 coins. The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Invictus Hyperion Fund is invictuscapital.com/hyperion.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Invictus Hyperion Fund is a platform for investors who want to gain access to diversified portfolios of expertly-vetted early phase investments in the blockchain economy. The main functions of Hyperion Fund ecosystem are exposure to diversified portfolios, the power of syndication, expert engagement with entrepreneurs, AI intelligence in the prediction of ICO’s, 24 hours trading and ICO guidance/promotion. The Invictus Hyperion Fund native asset is the IHF token. IHF token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token to be used as a payment method to gain access to the diversified portfolios. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invictus Hyperion Fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

