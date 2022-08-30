Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,094,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,932 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.18% of Invitation Homes worth $43,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INVH. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 526.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 195.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Invitation Homes from $40.50 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Evercore ISI set a $42.00 target price on Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.60.

INVH traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $36.57. 28,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,936,254. Invitation Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.15 and a twelve month high of $45.80. The company has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.39%.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

