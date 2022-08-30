ION (ION) Hits Market Cap of $161,040.20

ION (ION) traded up 32.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. During the last seven days, ION has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. ION has a market capitalization of $161,040.20 and approximately $81.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ION coin can now be bought for $0.0116 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00098468 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00020866 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.08 or 0.00270506 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00028156 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00008477 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000288 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000129 BTC.

About ION

ION uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,788,066 coins and its circulating supply is 13,888,066 coins. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ION’s official website is ionomy.com. The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy.

ION Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

