IRISnet (IRIS) Market Cap Hits $26.61 Million

IRISnet (IRIS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 29th. One IRISnet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0193 or 0.00000095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IRISnet has a market cap of $26.61 million and $2.03 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, IRISnet has traded down 4.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004945 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.98 or 0.00820832 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

IRISnet Profile

IRISnet was first traded on May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,095,934,889 coins and its circulating supply is 1,378,245,472 coins. IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog. The official website for IRISnet is www.irisnet.org.

IRISnet Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

