iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) Shares Sold by Founders Financial Alliance LLC

Founders Financial Alliance LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,771,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,242,000 after buying an additional 116,766 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,406,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,846,000 after buying an additional 60,634 shares in the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 755,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,372,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,128,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,182,000 after buying an additional 15,114 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.29. 11,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,954. iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $51.56 and a 1 year high of $72.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.71.

