iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Purchased by Northeast Financial Consultants Inc

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,315,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,944 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc owned approximately 0.29% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $70,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 453.7% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DGRO traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.16. The stock had a trading volume of 43,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,219,401. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.81. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $45.52 and a 1-year high of $56.42.

