iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Acquired by Biondo Investment Advisors LLC

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 25,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IUSG traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.69. The stock had a trading volume of 7,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,860. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.03. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $79.84 and a twelve month high of $117.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%.

